Red River loaded with 20-goal scorers as it looks to repeat at state

GRAND FORKS — There will be five players at the North Dakota boys state hockey tournament with 20 goals.

Four of them are on Grand Forks Red River.

The Roughriders will open the state tournament at noon Thursday against Jamestown in Ralph Engelstad Arena with more 20-goal scorers than they've had in the last five seasons combined.

Red River has won two of the last three state championships without a single 20-goal scorer.

That's changed in a big way this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Dillon Jackson (25 goals), senior Mikey Coleman (23), junior Luc Bydal (23) and senior Carter Sproule (21) all have reached that mark, giving the Roughriders scoring depth up front.

"We knew all along the depth up front was going to be one of our strengths," Red River coach Tim Skarperud said. "One of the things, before the season, I thought a little about was that there's only one puck for all of the players. But these guys have handled it very well. It's a good group of kids. There are no selfish habits going on."

The last time Red River had this many 20-goal scorers on its roster was the 2015-16 team, which was a perfect 27-0. That squad had five.

Red River carries a 21-2-1 mark into state. Both losses were to Fargo South-Shanley (5-4 and 4-3) during the regular season. Red River beat South-Shanley 8-3 in the East Region title game. The Roughriders' tie was against Fargo Davies.

"The goal is to win state," Coleman said. "I think if we work hard, give 100 percent, we can do it."

Red River balances its lines, which Skarperud labels, "1A, 1B and 1C."

Grant Gardner, one of two players in the state with 30 assists, centers Bydal and Coleman.

Sproule centers Jackson and Carson Skarperud, who will hit 30 assists with his next one.

ADVERTISEMENT

RyLee Vetsch centers Tyson Ulmer and Mason Reyonds on a productive third line.

"Obviously, we have a lot of talent on our team, a lot of good players," Coleman said. "But we're also all really good buddies on our team and I think that's a big part of it."

The 20-goal scorers

For Red River, it starts with the 20-goal scorers.

Coleman is having a breakout senior season. He has blown past his junior year total of 36 points. He leads the state with 61.

"Right from Day 1 at the start of the year, Mikey has been around the puck," Skarperud said. "He's moving his feet. He has a lot of burst. There's excitement every time he touches the puck. When the play is there, he's done a really good job of making it. He's also focused more on backchecking and rounding out his game."

Jackson has more than doubled his goal and point totals from last season. His 25 goals lead all players at the state tournament.

"I bet 90 percent or more of his goals have come from within 5-10 feet of the net," Skarperud said. "He's getting to the net and scoring the vast majority of his goals right by the paint. He's good in those dirty areas."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bydal also has doubled his goal and point totals.

"Luc has an offensive knack you can't teach," Skarperud said. "He'll look like he's in a tough spot, then he does a tight turn with the puck on a string on his tape and he's getting a scoring chance. He has unbelievable patience."

Sproule has been a leader since joining the varsity team as a sophomore.

Sproule led Red River in scoring as a sophomore with 28 points and again as a junior with 42. He has 48 this season and 118 in his varsity career.

"He's a big body and protects the puck very well," Skarperud said. "What's great is the last few weeks, he's been playing his best hockey. He's moving his feet and working hard without the puck."

Red River at-a-glance

Coach: Tim Skarperud.

Record: 21-2-1.

Road to state: Beat Devils Lake 16-1 in East Region quarterfinal, beat Fargo North 4-1 in region semifinal and topped Fargo South-Shanley 8-3 in the region championship.

State history: Red River is the defending state champion. The Roughriders have won two of the last three titles and 19 in total.

Top players: Sr. F Mikey Coleman 23 goals, 38 assists, 61 points, sr. F Carter Sproule 21-27—48, sr. F Dillon Jackson 25-19—44, jr. F Luc Bydal 23-21—44, sr. F Carson Skarperud 14-29—43, jr. F Grant Gardner 12-30—42, sr. F RyLee Vetsch 10-15—25, jr. D Mason Ray 6-16—22, sr. D Mason Stroh 1-16—17, sr. D Garrett Eickman 2-14—16, sr. G Jake Jenkins 18-0-1, .906 save percentage, 2.00 goals-against average.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Jamestown (13-9-2), noon Thursday, Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Coach Skarperud says: "For us, the keys are, No. 1, continuing to focus on the 200-foot defensive side of the game. Offense will come if we focus on the defensive side of the game. No. 2, playing five-on-five, staying out of the (penalty) box. No. 3, get off to quick starts. Sometimes, we have to shock ourselves into playing. We need to get off to a quick start."

Red River 20-goal scorers

ADVERTISEMENT

Last 10 seasons

2022-23 — 4 (Mikey Coleman, Carter Sproule, Dillon Jackson, Luc Bydal).

2021-22 — 0.

2020-21 — 0.

2019-20 — 0.

2018-19 — 1 (Tyler Savage).

2017-18 — 2 (Mason Salquist, Jackson Kunz).

2016-17 — 2 (Braden Costello, Luke LaMoine).

2015-16 — 5 (Braden Costello, Max Miller, Mason Salquist, Tony Haley, Jacob Knecht).

2014-15 — 0.

2013-14 — 0.