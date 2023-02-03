Red Lake Falls Eagles couldn't stop star-studded Grafton/Park River Spoilers from winning

The Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Red Lake Falls Eagles met on Thursday. Grafton/Park River came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-0.

The Spoilers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Aiden McLain. Wren Jelinek and Landon Carter assisted.

Landon Carter scored early into the second period, assisted by Wren Jelinek.

Halfway through, Ryan Falk scored a goal, assisted by Aiden McLain, making the score 3-0.

The Spoilers increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Landon Carter scored again, assisted by Anders Thompson.

Anders Thompson increased the lead to 5-0 five minutes later, assisted by Aiden McLain.

Landon Carter increased the lead to 6-0 six minutes later.

In the end the 7-0 came from Aiden McLain who increased the Spoilers' lead, assisted by Anders Thompson, late into the third. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

Next up, the Spoilers face Lake of the Woods at 1 p.m. CST at Centennial Center, while the Eagles face Greenway at home at 1 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. Both games are set for on Saturday.