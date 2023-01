The Minot (N.D.) Magicians won the road game against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes 9-1 on Tuesday.

Next games:

The Magicians play against Jamestown on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will face Bismarck High on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST.