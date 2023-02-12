Sponsored By
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Minot (N.D.) Magicians win on the road against Mandan

The Minot (N.D.) Magicians won the road game against the Mandan 4-1 on Saturday.

img_500250541_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 12, 2023 02:52 AM
