The Minot (N.D.) Magicians won the home game against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes 9-2 on Tuesday.

Coming up:

The Magicians travel to Bismarck Legacy on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will face Dickinson on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST.