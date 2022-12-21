SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Minot (N.D.) Magicians keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Minot (N.D.) Magicians as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Bismarck High, making it five in a row. They won 4-2 over Bismarck High.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 21, 2022 11:01 AM
Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Magicians will host the Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. CST and the Bismarck High players will play against the Roughriders at 7:30 p.m. CST.