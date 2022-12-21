Minot (N.D.) Magicians keep on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Minot (N.D.) Magicians as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Bismarck High, making it five in a row. They won 4-2 over Bismarck High.
Coming up:
On Tuesday, the Magicians will host the Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. CST and the Bismarck High players will play against the Roughriders at 7:30 p.m. CST.