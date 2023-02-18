Great celebration scenes as Fargo South/Shanley Bruins secured the title with a win against Grand Forks Central Knights
The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins had every reason to celebrate after a 1-0 win at home against the Grand Forks Central Knights. The result means that Fargo South/Shanley has sealed the title.
