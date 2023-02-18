Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School North Dakota Hockey North Dakota Boys

Great celebration scenes as Fargo South/Shanley Bruins secured the title with a win against Grand Forks Central Knights

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins had every reason to celebrate after a 1-0 win at home against the Grand Forks Central Knights. The result means that Fargo South/Shanley has sealed the title.

img_500253728_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 11:42 PM

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins had every reason to celebrate after a 1-0 win at home against the Grand Forks Central Knights. The result means that Fargo South/Shanley has sealed the title.

The result means the Bruins have secured the title.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.