Grand Forks Red River's Mikey Coleman headlines North Dakota all-state boys hockey team
Tim Skarperud of Red River named coach of the year.
Seven underclassmen join this year's seniors on the North Dakota High School Coaches Association all-state boys hockey team.
Grand Forks Red River's Mikey Coleman was named the NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete award.
The NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year has been awarded to Red River head coach Tim Skaperud.
The all-state players:
NAME, GRADE, POSITION, TEAM, COACH
- Tyler Miller. 11, Goaltender, Bismarck Legacy, Mario Lamoureux
- Noel Olsonawski, 12, Goaltender, Fargo South/Shanley Dean French
- Riley Swanson, 12, Goaltender, West Fargo Sheyenne, David Benson
- Jaxon Bradley, 12, Defender, Minot, Jason Bennett/John Grubb
- Jack Bullinger, 12, Defender, Fargo Davies, Nate Metcalf
- Peter Dorsher, 12, Defender, Fargo North, Tyler Klein
- Jameson Johnson, 11, Defender, Bismarck Legacy, Mario Lamoureux
- Zachary Moser, 12, Defender, West Fargo Sheyenne, David Benson
- Maxon Vig, 11, Defender, Bismarck Century, Troy Olson
- Wyatt Wockenfuss, 12, Defender, Grand Forks Central, Grant Paranica
- Colton Bjorge, 12, Forward, Grand Forks Central, Grant Paranica
- Zach Boren, 12, Forward, Fargo South/Shanley, Dean French
- Colten Bossert, 12, Forward, West Fargo, Troy Miller
- Marcus Butts, 11, Forward, Bismarck Legacy, Mario Lamoureux
- Landon Carter, 12, Forward, Grafton/Park River, Joey Demers
- Mikey Coleman, 12, Forward, Grand Forks Red River, Tim Skarperud
- Colton Getzlaff, 11, Forward, Bottineau/Rugby, Jesse Nostdahl
- Matthew Haider, 11, Forward, Mandan, Marshall Tschida/Matt Winkle
- Mackley Morelli, 10, Forward, Minot, Jason Bennett/John Grubb
- Brooks Roaldson, 12, Forward, Jamestown, Matt Stockert
- Carter Sproule, 12, Forward, Grand Forks Red River, Tim Skarperud
These all-state teams are voted on exclusively by the NDHSCA.