Grand Forks Red River's Mikey Coleman headlines North Dakota all-state boys hockey team

Seven underclassmen join this year's seniors on the North Dakota High School Coaches Association all-state boys hockey team.

Grand Forks Red River's Mikey Coleman was named the NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete award.

The NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year has been awarded to Red River head coach Tim Skaperud.

The all-state players:

Tyler Miller. 11, Goaltender, Bismarck Legacy, Mario Lamoureux

Noel Olsonawski, 12, Goaltender, Fargo South/Shanley Dean French

Riley Swanson, 12, Goaltender, West Fargo Sheyenne, David Benson

Jaxon Bradley, 12, Defender, Minot, Jason Bennett/John Grubb

Jack Bullinger, 12, Defender, Fargo Davies, Nate Metcalf

Peter Dorsher, 12, Defender, Fargo North, Tyler Klein

Jameson Johnson, 11, Defender, Bismarck Legacy, Mario Lamoureux

Zachary Moser, 12, Defender, West Fargo Sheyenne, David Benson

Maxon Vig, 11, Defender, Bismarck Century, Troy Olson

Wyatt Wockenfuss, 12, Defender, Grand Forks Central, Grant Paranica

Colton Bjorge, 12, Forward, Grand Forks Central, Grant Paranica

Zach Boren, 12, Forward, Fargo South/Shanley, Dean French

Colten Bossert, 12, Forward, West Fargo, Troy Miller

Marcus Butts, 11, Forward, Bismarck Legacy, Mario Lamoureux

Landon Carter, 12, Forward, Grafton/Park River, Joey Demers

Mikey Coleman, 12, Forward, Grand Forks Red River, Tim Skarperud

Colton Getzlaff, 11, Forward, Bottineau/Rugby, Jesse Nostdahl

Matthew Haider, 11, Forward, Mandan, Marshall Tschida/Matt Winkle

Mackley Morelli, 10, Forward, Minot, Jason Bennett/John Grubb

Brooks Roaldson, 12, Forward, Jamestown, Matt Stockert

Carter Sproule, 12, Forward, Grand Forks Red River, Tim Skarperud

These all-state teams are voted on exclusively by the NDHSCA.

