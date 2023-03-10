Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School North Dakota Hockey North Dakota Boys

Grand Forks Red River's Mikey Coleman headlines North Dakota all-state boys hockey team

Tim Skarperud of Red River named coach of the year.

022522.S.FF.Bhky.Coleman
Grand Forks Red River's Michael Coleman, top, vies for the puck with Bismarck Legacy’s Joel Anderson during their North Dakota Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Scheels Arena, Fargo.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
March 10, 2023 11:37 AM

Seven underclassmen join this year's seniors on the North Dakota High School Coaches Association all-state boys hockey team.

Grand Forks Red River's Mikey Coleman was named the NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete award.

The NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year has been awarded to Red River head coach Tim Skaperud.

The all-state players:

NAME, GRADE, POSITION, TEAM, COACH

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Tyler Miller. 11, Goaltender, Bismarck Legacy, Mario Lamoureux
  • Noel Olsonawski, 12, Goaltender, Fargo South/Shanley Dean French
  • Riley Swanson, 12, Goaltender, West Fargo Sheyenne, David Benson
  • Jaxon Bradley, 12, Defender, Minot, Jason Bennett/John Grubb
  • Jack Bullinger, 12, Defender, Fargo Davies, Nate Metcalf
  • Peter Dorsher, 12, Defender, Fargo North, Tyler Klein
  • Jameson Johnson, 11, Defender, Bismarck Legacy, Mario Lamoureux
  • Zachary Moser, 12, Defender, West Fargo Sheyenne, David Benson
  • Maxon Vig, 11, Defender, Bismarck Century, Troy Olson
  • Wyatt Wockenfuss, 12, Defender, Grand Forks Central, Grant Paranica
  • Colton Bjorge, 12, Forward, Grand Forks Central, Grant Paranica
  • Zach Boren, 12, Forward, Fargo South/Shanley, Dean French
  • Colten Bossert, 12, Forward, West Fargo, Troy Miller
  • Marcus Butts, 11, Forward, Bismarck Legacy, Mario Lamoureux
  • Landon Carter, 12, Forward, Grafton/Park River, Joey Demers
  • Mikey Coleman, 12, Forward, Grand Forks Red River, Tim Skarperud
  • Colton Getzlaff, 11, Forward, Bottineau/Rugby, Jesse Nostdahl
  • Matthew Haider, 11, Forward, Mandan, Marshall Tschida/Matt Winkle
  • Mackley Morelli, 10, Forward, Minot, Jason Bennett/John Grubb
  • Brooks Roaldson, 12, Forward, Jamestown, Matt Stockert
  • Carter Sproule, 12, Forward, Grand Forks Red River, Tim Skarperud

These all-state teams are voted on exclusively by the NDHSCA.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.