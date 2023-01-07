Grand Forks Red River Roughriders victorious against Holy Family Fire

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders defeated the Holy Family Fire 6-3 on Friday.

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Roughriders.

The Roughriders scored one goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

Mikey Coleman increased the lead to 6-3 late in the third period, assisted by Carter Sproule.

Coming up:

The Roughriders play Roseau away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena. The Fire will face East Grand Forks at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.