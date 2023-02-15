High School North Dakota Hockey North Dakota Boys

Grand Forks Red River Roughriders' unbeaten run was extended after a 1-16 win over Devils Lake

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders are enjoying a great spell and their eighth game in a row without defeat came home to the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders. The final score was 16-1.

img_500251579_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 15, 2023 11:01 AM

Coming up:

On Friday, the Roughriders will host the Spartans at 5 p.m. CST and the Devils Lake players will play against the West Fargo Sheyenne players at 11 a.m. CST.

