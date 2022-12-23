Grand Forks Red River Roughriders score and win with four goals in third period

Road-team East Grand Forks Green Wave was still very much in the game and winning against the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders before the third period in the matchup. But then, Grand Forks Red River made an effort and fought back to win by 7-1.

The Roughriders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Luc Bydal. Grant Gardner assisted.

The Roughriders' Luc Bydal increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Mason Ray and Grant Gardner.

Brock Schultz scored in the second period, assisted by Judd Pesch and Cooper Hills.

Roughriders' Grant Gardner tallied a goal late into the second period, making the score 3-1. Hudson Kilgore and Tyson Ulmer assisted.

The Roughriders increased the lead to 4-1, after only 31 seconds into the third period when Dillon Jackson scored, assisted by Mikey Coleman.

Tyson Ulmer increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Grant Gardner and Garrett Eickman.

Mikey Coleman increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Carter Sproule and Mason Ray.

Carter Sproule increased the lead to 7-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Mason Stroh and Luc Bydal.

Coming up:

The Roughriders play East Grand Forks away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena. The Green Wave will face Hermantown at home on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.