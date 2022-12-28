Grand Forks Red River Roughriders keep on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Bismarck High, making it five in a row. They won 11-0 over Bismarck High.
Coming up:
The teams play their next games on Wednesday. The Bismarck High players will host the Knights at 3:15 p.m. CST, and the Roughriders will visit the Bismarck Century players at 1 p.m. CST.