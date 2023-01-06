SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Grand Forks Red River Roughriders keep on winning and now have eight straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Fargo Davies Eagles, making it eight in a row. They won 3-2 over Fargo Davies.

img_500215024_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 11:01 AM
Next games:

The Roughriders play Holy Family away on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Minot at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.