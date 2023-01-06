Grand Forks Red River Roughriders keep on winning and now have eight straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Fargo Davies Eagles, making it eight in a row. They won 3-2 over Fargo Davies.

Next games:

The Roughriders play Holy Family away on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Minot at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.