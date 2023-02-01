High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Grand Forks Red River Roughriders beat Grafton/Park River Spoilers and continue winning run

The game between the Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders on Tuesday finished 10-2. The result means Grand Forks Red River has five straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 31, 2023 09:21 PM
Next up:

The Spoilers host Red Lake Falls on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Roughriders will face Roseau on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST.