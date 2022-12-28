SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Grand Forks Red River Roughriders beat Bismarck High and continue winning run

The game between the Bismarck High and the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders on Tuesday finished 11-0. The result means Grand Forks Red River has five straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 11:01 AM
Next up:

On Wednesday, the Bismarck High players will play the Knights at 3:15 p.m. CST, and the Roughriders will play the Bismarck Century players at 1 p.m. CST.