Grand Forks Central Knights win 2-1 at home against East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Grand Forks Central Knights claimed a single-goal win in a game against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday. The team won 2-1 at Purpur Arena.

Next games:

The Green Wave plays against Warroad on Monday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Knights will face Warroad on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.