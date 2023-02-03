High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Grand Forks Central Knights win 2-1 at home against East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Grand Forks Central Knights claimed a single-goal win in a game against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday. The team won 2-1 at Purpur Arena.

img_500240217_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:19 PM
Share

The Grand Forks Central Knights claimed a single-goal win in a game against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday. The team won 2-1 at Purpur Arena.

Next games:

The Green Wave plays against Warroad on Monday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Knights will face Warroad on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.

Related Topics: EAST GRAND FORKS