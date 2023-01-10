SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Grand Forks Central Knights keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Grand Forks Central Knights as they claimed another victory on Monday against the Devils Lake, making it five in a row. They won 4-0 over Devils Lake.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:01 AM
Coming up:

The Devils Lake players play Grafton/Park River away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Knights will face Fargo Davies at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

