Grand Forks Central Knights keep on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Grand Forks Central Knights as they claimed another victory on Monday against the Devils Lake, making it five in a row. They won 4-0 over Devils Lake.
It was smooth sailing for the Grand Forks Central Knights as they claimed another victory on Monday against the Devils Lake, making it five in a row. They won 4-0 over Devils Lake.
Coming up:
The Devils Lake players play Grafton/Park River away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Knights will face Fargo Davies at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.