Grand Forks Central Knights get the better of Fargo Davies Eagles

The Grand Forks Central Knights got away with a win on Tuesday in their home game against the Fargo Davies Eagles. The game finished 3-2.

The win over the Eagles means that the Knights have four home wins in a row.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Knights hosting the Bruins at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Eagles playing the West Fargo players at 1:30 p.m. CST.