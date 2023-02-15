High School North Dakota Hockey North Dakota Boys

Grand Forks Central Knights get the better of Fargo Davies Eagles

The Grand Forks Central Knights got away with a win on Tuesday in their home game against the Fargo Davies Eagles. The game finished 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 15, 2023 11:01 AM

The win over the Eagles means that the Knights have four home wins in a row.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Knights hosting the Bruins at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Eagles playing the West Fargo players at 1:30 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.