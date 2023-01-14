Grafton/Park River Spoilers have ended their losing streak after 3-4 vs. Mayville-Portland

The game between the Mayville-Portland and the visiting Grafton/Park River Spoilers finished 4-3 in overtime. Grafton/Park River's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

Next up:

The Mayville-Portland players host the Breckenridge Blades in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The same day, the Spoilers will host the West Fargo players at 6 p.m. CST.