Grafton/Park River Spoilers got a shutout against Lake of the Woods Bears

The Grafton/Park River Spoilers picked up a decisive home win against the Lake of the Woods Bears. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The hosting Spoilers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Mason Carter scoring in the first minute, assisted by Colby Peschong and Rylee Pastorek .

The Spoilers' Wren Jelinek increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Landon Carter and Mason Carter.

The Spoilers' Wren Jelinek increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Landon Carter.

The Spoilers increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Landon Carter late into the first, assisted by Anders Thompson.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Spoilers led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Spoilers increased the lead to 6-0, after only 28 seconds into the third period when Landon Carter scored yet again.

The Spoilers increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute when Dlaston Kelly netted one, assisted by Waylon Schrank and Riley Suda. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.