Grafton/Park River Spoilers beat Red Lake Falls Eagles and continue winning run

The game between the Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Red Lake Falls Eagles on Thursday finished 7-0. The result means Grafton/Park River has four straight wins.

The hosting Spoilers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Aiden McLain. Wren Jelinek and Landon Carter assisted.

Landon Carter scored early in the second period, assisted by Wren Jelinek.

The Spoilers made it 3-0 with a goal from Ryan Falk.

The Spoilers increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Landon Carter found the back of the net again, assisted by Anders Thompson.

Anders Thompson increased the lead to 5-0 five minutes later, assisted by Aiden McLain.

Landon Carter increased the lead to 6-0 six minutes later.

The Spoilers made it 7-0 when Aiden McLain scored, assisted by Anders Thompson late into the third. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Spoilers face Lake of the Woods at 1 p.m. CST at Centennial Center and the Eagles take on Greenway at home at 1 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.