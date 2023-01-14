Four games in a row with three points for Fargo South/Shanley Bruins – beat Grand Forks Red River Roughriders 4-3

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins are currently very hard to play against. Win number four came with a final score of 4-3 on the road against the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders on Friday. The result also means that Grand Forks Red River lost for the first time after having enjoyed a run of 11 games without defeat.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Bruins.

Coming up:

The Roughriders travel to Devils Lake on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Bruins visit Devils Lake to play the Devils Lake players on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST.