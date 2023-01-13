Finally a win – Devils Lake have ended losing streak after 6-3 vs. Grafton/Park River Spoilers
On Thursday, the Devils Lake ended their wretched run of eight straight defeats with a win over the Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The final score was 6-3.
Next games:
The Spoilers travel to the Mayville-Portland on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Devils Lake players will face Fargo South/Shanley on the road on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST.