Fargo South-Shanley's John Lang scores in triple overtime to win state title and beat Grand Forks Red River

GRAND FORKS — It took three overtimes Saturday night, but the Fargo South-Shanley boys hockey team made history at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

With a 3-2 win over Grand Forks Red River in the North Dakota state championship game, Fargo South-Shanley won the co-op's first state championship and ended Grand Forks' run of seven consecutive state titles.

South-Shanley senior John Lang scored twice including the game-winning goal 18 seconds into triple overtime.

The Bruins, competing as just Fargo South, last won a state title in 2006. But this year's South-Shanley team features 12 players from Fargo Shanley, four from South and five from Oak Grove.

Shanley never won a state championship as a stand-alone program.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's special," said Lang, a Shanley student. "I got the puck and came in the zone. I saw it was just me and had open ice. Took the shot, buried it and the adrenaline kicked in, and I celebrated with the boys."

Fargo South/Shanley Bruins celebrate their state championship trophy after defeating Red River 3-2 in 3 overtimes Saturday at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The Bruins might have entered the state title game as slight underdogs, although South-Shanley beat Red River twice in the regular season.

The Roughriders were trying to win a fourth state title in eight years (20th overall) and peppered South-Shanley goalie Noel Olsonawski with 45 shots including 13 during the overtimes.

South-Shanley mustered little offense in the second overtime before cashing in early in the third.

"We were sucking wind, but we found a way," South-Shanley senior forward Zach Boren said. "They had a ton of chances. Noel stood on his head. He's the best goalie in the state, no question. Langer sniped, I don't know. I blacked out, to be honest. I went straight to Noel and threw everything up."

Fargo South/Shanley Bruins pose with their state championship trophy after defeating Red River 3-2 in 3 overtimes Saturday at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Olsonawski was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have one thing I think we do better than other teams and we defend," South-Shanley coach Dean French said. "We decided to pull back a little bit and conserve energy and look for a spot to counter-punch because we didn't have any energy left.

"(Lang) is a great shooter and that was the only line we could get one. It had to be Johnny."

Red River's Michael Coleman, who scored four goals in the tournament and one in the title game, was named Mr. Hockey after the game. Roughriders coach Tim Skarperud was named coach of the year.

"First period was a good period for us and they came out buzzing in the second," Skarperud said. "From there on out, in the third and overtimes ... they had two shots in the overtimes ... you have to give our guys credit and super proud of the effort. At the end of the day, sometimes life doesn't work out in your favor. Give South-Shanley credit. Awesome teams battling tonight, and probably one of the all-time classic state championship games. Congrats to South-Shanley for getting it done."

Red River's Carter Sproule (21) consoles goalie Jake Jenkins after losing to Fargo South/Shanley in 3 overtimes Saturday in the ND state hockey championship. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The Riders struck first with Coleman's fourth goal of the state tournament. With 30.9 seconds left in the first period, Luc Bydal saucered a pass from the boards to center for Coleman, who split two defenders to score from in tight and make it 1-0.

With quite a bit of pushback in the second period, the Bruins evened the score late in the middle period. Fargo South-Shanley defenseman Trevor Moe scored a power-play goal with a snipe from the left faceoff dot to make it 1-1 with 1:03 remaining in the second.

The teams traded goals early in the third period to settle the game at 2-2. The Riders took a 2-1 lead when Bydal scored his fourth of the tournament with a shot on a rush.

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of minutes later, the Bruins had the equalizer. Off extended pressure, John Lang's shot weaved through two Red River block attempts and beat Riders goalie Jake Jenkins.

"This is a huge deal for our co-op," French said. "It's a really big night for our kids. We're in uncharted territory. The kids did an amazing job of staying focused."