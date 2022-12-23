SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Fargo South/Shanley Bruins' winning streak broken by Fargo North Spartans

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Fargo North Spartans, Fargo South/Shanley was on a run of seven straight wins. But, Thursday's game finished 3-0 and the winning streak was ended.

img_500205723_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 23, 2022 11:01 AM
Next up:

The Bruins play Mandan away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Spartans will face Crookston at home on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CST.