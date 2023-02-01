Fargo South/Shanley Bruins got a shut out against West Fargo Sheyenne

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins picked up a decisive home win against the West Fargo Sheyenne. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Bruins chalked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

Next up, the Bruins face Fargo North at 7:30 p.m. CST, while the West Fargo Sheyenne players face Devils Lake at home at 7:30 p.m. CST. Both games take place on Friday.