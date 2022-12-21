SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Fargo South/Shanley Bruins beat Devils Lake and continue winning run

The game between the Devils Lake and the Fargo South/Shanley Bruins on Tuesday finished 6-3. The result means Fargo South/Shanley has seven straight wins.

img_500204429_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 21, 2022 11:01 AM
Next up:

The Devils Lake players play West Fargo Sheyenne away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Bruins will face Fargo North at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

