Fargo North Spartans victorious against Crookston Pirates

The Fargo North Spartans defeated the Crookston Pirates 8-1 on Wednesday.

The Spartans took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Watson. Ray Walen and Connor Holm assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Charlie Kalbrener scored, assisted by Joey Bjorkman and Peter Dorsher.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Spartans.

Max Watson increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ray Walen.

Connor Holm increased the lead to 8-1 two minutes later, assisted by Owen Branson and Peter Dorsher.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Spartans will host the Prowlers at 2 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena - Ralph Engelstad Hockey Classic, and the Pirates will visit the Titans at 12 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena - Ralph Engelstad Hockey Classic.