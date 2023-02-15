High School North Dakota Hockey North Dakota Boys

Fargo North Spartans get the better of West Fargo Sheyenne

The Fargo North Spartans got away with a win on Tuesday in their home game against the West Fargo Sheyenne. The game finished 1-0.

img_500251412_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 15, 2023 11:01 AM

The win over the West Fargo Sheyenne players means that the Spartans have four home wins in a row.

Next games:

On Friday the Spartans will play on the road against the Roughriders at 5 p.m. CST, while the West Fargo Sheyenne players will face the Devils Lake players home at 11 a.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.