Fargo North Spartans beat West Fargo Sheyenne in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Fargo North Spartans won 1-0 at home against the West Fargo Sheyenne on Tuesday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 15, 2023 03:45 AM
The Spartans have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Spartans hosting the Roughriders at 5 p.m. CST and the West Fargo Sheyenne players visiting the Devils Lake players at 11 a.m. CST.