Fargo Davies Eagles secure much-needed win

The Fargo Davies Eagles have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 1-0 victory over the Fargo South/Shanley Bruins, things are looking brighter.

The Bruins' run of seven consecutive wins has ended.

Next games:

The Bruins play against Grafton/Park River on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday at 2:15 p.m. CST.