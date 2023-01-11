SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Fargo Davies Eagles couldn't stop Grand Forks Central Knights' winning run

The Grand Forks Central Knights and the Fargo Davies Eagles met on Tuesday. Grand Forks Central came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-3.

img_500219137_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:41 PM
Share

The Grand Forks Central Knights and the Fargo Davies Eagles met on Tuesday. Grand Forks Central came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-3.

Coming up:

The Knights travel to West Fargo on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles visit Fargo North to play the Spartans on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST.