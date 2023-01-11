Fargo Davies Eagles couldn't stop Grand Forks Central Knights' winning run
The Grand Forks Central Knights and the Fargo Davies Eagles met on Tuesday. Grand Forks Central came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-3.
Coming up:
The Knights travel to West Fargo on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles visit Fargo North to play the Spartans on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST.