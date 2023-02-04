High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Fargo Davies Eagles beat West Fargo

The Fargo Davies Eagles won their home game against the West Fargo on Friday, ending 10-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 01:10 AM
