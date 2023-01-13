East Grand Forks Green Wave continues to win – now has three wins in a row

After a tough period, East Grand Forks Green Wave gets things going. On Thursday, it played the Fargo Davies Eagles and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, East Grand Forks walked away with 4-2.

The Green Wave took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jace Van Eps. Brock Schultz and Landon Jameison assisted.

The Eagles' Garrett Winjum tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Owen Dubois.

The Eagles made it 2-1 early into the second period when Jobe Freier beat the goalie, assisted by Luke Lorenz.

Caleb Schmiedeberg tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Hunter Varnson and Cooper Hills.

Cole Bies took the lead two minutes later.

Grady Magner increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Eagles will host the Spuds at 7:30 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center, and the Green Wave will visit the Rams at 6 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans.