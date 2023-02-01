Devils Lake end six-loss run
The game between the Devils Lake and the Fargo Davies Eagles finished 4-3 after an overtime drama on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Devils Lake after six straight defeats.
Coming up:
On Friday, the Devils Lake players face West Fargo Sheyenne at 7:30 p.m. CST and the Eagles take on West Fargo at home at 7:30 p.m. CST.