Devils Lake end six-loss run

The game between the Devils Lake and the Fargo Davies Eagles finished 4-3 after an overtime drama on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Devils Lake after six straight defeats.

January 31, 2023 09:57 PM
Coming up:

On Friday, the Devils Lake players face West Fargo Sheyenne at 7:30 p.m. CST and the Eagles take on West Fargo at home at 7:30 p.m. CST.

