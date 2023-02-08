High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

Devils Lake draw at home with West Fargo

The points were split when the Devils Lake and the West Fargo met on Tuesday. The game ended 4-4.

img_500246246_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 07, 2023 10:09 PM
