The points were split when the Devils Lake and the West Fargo met on Tuesday. The game ended 4-4.

Devils Lake draw at home with West Fargo The points were split when the Devils Lake and the West Fargo met on Tuesday. The game ended 4-4.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.