Colton Bjorge and Rylan Hoffman settled the score at home against East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Grand Forks Central Knights claimed a single-goal win against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday. The team won 2-1.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Rylan Hoffman. Cole Barta assisted.

The Knights increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Colton Bjorge beat the goalie.

Jace Van Eps narrowed the gap to 2-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Cooper Hills and Hunter Varnson.

Coming up:

The Knights travel to Warroad on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Green Wave visits Warroad to play the Warriors on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.