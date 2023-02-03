Colton Bjorge and Rylan Hoffman played pivotal roles in home win against East Grand Forks Green Wave
On Thursday, the Grand Forks Central Knights outlasted East Grand Forks Green Wave in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.
The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Rylan Hoffman. Cole Barta assisted.
The Knights increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Colton Bjorge scored.
Jace Van Eps narrowed the gap to 2-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Cooper Hills and Hunter Varnson.
Next up:
The Knights travel to Warroad on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Green Wave visits Warroad to play the Warriors on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.