Bismarck Century win against Minot (N.D.) Magicians in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Minot (N.D.) Magicians' home game against the Bismarck Century ran into overtime on Tuesday. Bismarck Century snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Next games:

The Magicians play Fargo Davies away on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Bismarck Century players will face Bismarck High at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST.