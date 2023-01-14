Another win for star-studded Fargo South/Shanley Bruins – 4-3 over Grand Forks Red River Roughriders

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins won their road game against the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders. The game finished 4-3. The result means that Fargo South/Shanley has four straight wins, while Grand Forks Red River's run of 11 games without defeat was ended.

Next games:

The Roughriders will travel to the Devils Lake on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Bruins will face Devils Lake at home on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST.