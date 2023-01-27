After seven straight wins, the winning run has ended for Fargo South/Shanley Bruins

The game between the home team Fargo Davies Eagles and the visiting Fargo South/Shanley Bruins finished 1-0. The result means that Fargo South/Shanley's run of seven straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.

Next games:

The Bruins play against Grafton/Park River on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Devils Lake on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. CST.