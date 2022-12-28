After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Fargo Davies Eagles
The game between the home team Fargo Davies Eagles and the visiting Bemidji Lumberjacks finished 4-2. The result means that Fargo Davies' run of five straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.
Coming up:
The Eagles will travel to the Minot (N.D.) Magicians on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Lumberjacks will face West Fargo Sheyenne on the road on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST.