A win at last for Grafton/Park River Spoilers

The Grafton/Park River Spoilers have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Mayville-Portland. The game finished 4-3 after an overtime drama.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Mayville-Portland players will play the Blades at 7:15 p.m. CST, and the Spoilers will play the West Fargo players at 6 p.m. CST.