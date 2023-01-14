SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
A win at last for Grafton/Park River Spoilers

The Grafton/Park River Spoilers have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Mayville-Portland. The game finished 4-3 after an overtime drama.

img_500222765_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:33 PM
Next up:

On Tuesday, the Mayville-Portland players will play the Blades at 7:15 p.m. CST, and the Spoilers will play the West Fargo players at 6 p.m. CST.