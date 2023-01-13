A win at last for Devils Lake

The Devils Lake have ended their unfortunate run of eight straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The game finished 6-3.

Next up:

The Spoilers travel to Mayville-Portland on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Devils Lake players will face Fargo South/Shanley on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST.