A win at last for Devils Lake

The Devils Lake have ended their unfortunate run of eight straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The game finished 6-3.

img_500221080_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 12, 2023 09:36 PM
Next up:

The Spoilers travel to Mayville-Portland on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Devils Lake players will face Fargo South/Shanley on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST.

