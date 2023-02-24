A veteran of bonus hockey, Fargo Davies wins in double overtime to advance to ND state semifinals

GRAND FORKS — When the Zamboni flooded Ralph Engelstad Arena between the first and second overtimes Thursday night, Fargo Davies sat in its locker room awfully comfortable.

In the last seven games, Davies has played five games into overtime. The Eagles have played eight overtimes just in the postseason.

In the North Dakota state boys hockey tournament quarterfinals, Davies continued its charmed life.

Owen Dubois scored four minutes into the second overtime as Davies beat Bismarck Legacy 2-1 to advance to the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

"The defenseman (Ashton Yaeger) just threw the puck up and hit the boards, and I just chased it down and got a breakaway," Dubois said. "It was fun to celebrate with the boys."

Fargo Davies' Owen Dubois makes the winning goal against Bismarck Legacy’s Tyler Miller during their quarterfinal North Dakota Boys' Hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Grand Forks. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Davies started the East Region tournament with a double-overtime loss to Grand Forks Central and won a four-overtime loser out game against Fargo North in a state qualifier.

"We're a very conditioned team, which gives us an edge over other teams," Dubois said.

The Eagles advance to play the winner of Fargo South/Shanley and Bismarck Century at 8 p.m. Friday.

"When we had that flood for overtime, we've been there last week for two of them," Davies coach Nate Metcalf said. "Everyone was comfortable, so that helps."

Legacy goalie Tyler Miller finished with 39 saves, while Davies goalie Gavin Erickson had 23 stops.

The teams traded first-period goals 41 seconds apart before scoring chances became slim.

Marcus Butts split two defenders to score his team-best 22nd goal of the year at 15:00 of the first period.

At 15:41, Blake Wiemken evened the score when he fired a shot toward the net that directed off the skate of a Legacy defenseman. The goal was reviewed and upheld.

"I thought we came out a little timid," said Legacy coach Mario Lamoureux, a former Grand Forks Central and UND player. "Quality scoring chances were neck and neck. They had more shots, but I thought we kept them to the outside. I felt we were right there.

"We were confident coming in. I think everyone wrote us off. I don't think the East teams respect the West teams. Rightfully so, you have to earn that. Hopefully, we've taken a step in the right direction. Ultimately, it's about getting back to work and getting better on a daily basis. Grand Forks and Fargo aren't slowing down trying to improve. We have to step it up."

Davies will play in the state semifinals in a year in which the Eagles started the season 0-3, were still under .500 in mid-January and had to win twice in loser-out scenarios in the regional.

"We always start the season with a tough schedule, so with everyone we lost from last year we knew we'd take lumps early and obviously we did," Metcalf said. "We're starting to find our identity, but we're still up and down. It's been a weird season.

"I think we need to score more than one or two goals (to win in the state semifinals). We're defending well. It's a matter of puck luck. A lot of our games are ending up like the one we had tonight."