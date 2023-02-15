1-16 for Grand Forks Red River Roughriders – eighth straight game without defeat
The game on Tuesday between the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the visitor Devils Lake finished 16-1. The result means the Grand Forks Red River remains unbeaten for the eighth consecutive game.
The game on Tuesday between the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the visitor Devils Lake finished 16-1. The result means the Grand Forks Red River remains unbeaten for the eighth consecutive game.
Next games:
The Roughriders host the Fargo North Spartans in the next game on the road on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The same day, the Devils Lake players will host the West Fargo Sheyenne players at 11 a.m. CST.