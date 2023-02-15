1-16 for Grand Forks Red River Roughriders – eighth straight game without defeat

The game on Tuesday between the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the visitor Devils Lake finished 16-1. The result means the Grand Forks Red River remains unbeaten for the eighth consecutive game.

Next games:

The Roughriders host the Fargo North Spartans in the next game on the road on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The same day, the Devils Lake players will host the West Fargo Sheyenne players at 11 a.m. CST.