High School | North Dakota Hockey | North Dakota Boys

1-16 for Grand Forks Red River Roughriders – eighth straight game without defeat

The game on Tuesday between the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the visitor Devils Lake finished 16-1. The result means the Grand Forks Red River remains unbeaten for the eighth consecutive game.

img_500251579_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 15, 2023 03:45 AM
Share

The game on Tuesday between the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the visitor Devils Lake finished 16-1. The result means the Grand Forks Red River remains unbeaten for the eighth consecutive game.

Next games:

The Roughriders host the Fargo North Spartans in the next game on the road on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The same day, the Devils Lake players will host the West Fargo Sheyenne players at 11 a.m. CST.

Related Topics: DEVILS LAKE