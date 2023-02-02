ADVERTISEMENT

North Dakota Hockey

img_500240217_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Colton Bjorge and Rylan Hoffman settled the score at home against East Grand Forks Green Wave
The Grand Forks Central Knights claimed a single-goal win against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday. The team won 2-1.
img_500240906_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Grafton/Park River Spoilers got a shut out against Red Lake Falls Eagles
The Grafton/Park River Spoilers picked up a decisive home win against the Red Lake Falls Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.
February 02, 2023 09:54 PM
img_500240918_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Red Lake Falls Eagles couldn't stop star-studded Grafton/Park River Spoilers from winning
The Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Red Lake Falls Eagles met on Thursday. Grafton/Park River came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-0.
February 02, 2023 09:23 PM
img_500238896_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Minot (N.D.) Magicians win at home against Bottineau/Rugby
The Minot (N.D.) Magicians won the home game against the Bottineau/Rugby 8-3 on Tuesday.
February 01, 2023 11:02 AM

Latest Headlines
img_500238875_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Fargo North Spartans win 4-2 on the road against West Fargo
The Fargo North Spartans won on the road on Tuesday, handing the West Fargo a defeat 4-2.
February 01, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
The Rink Live Textbot
img_500238884_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Solid victory for Fargo South/Shanley Bruins – shut out West Fargo Sheyenne
The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins won their home game against the West Fargo Sheyenne. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.
February 01, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
The Rink Live Textbot
img_500238890_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Devils Lake secure much-needed win
The Devils Lake have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 4-3 victory over the Fargo Davies Eagles in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.
February 01, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
The Rink Live Textbot
img_500238870_rinklive.png
North Dakota Girls
Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles win against West Fargo United in overtime
It was a long and winding road for the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles at home against West Fargo United in the game on Tuesday. Fargo Davies won in overtime 3-2.
February 01, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
The Rink Live Textbot
img_500238858_rinklive.png
North Dakota Girls
Strong defense as Bismarck High/Legacy beat Dickinson
Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Bismarck High/Legacy secured the road victory against the Dickinson. The game ended 3-0.
January 31, 2023 09:28 PM
 · 
The Rink Live Textbot
img_500239483_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Grand Forks Red River Roughriders beat Grafton/Park River Spoilers and continue winning run
The game between the Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders on Tuesday finished 10-2. The result means Grand Forks Red River has five straight wins.
January 31, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
The Rink Live Textbot

img_500237052_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
Fargo Davies Eagles victorious against West Fargo Sheyenne
The Fargo Davies Eagles defeated the West Fargo Sheyenne 8-4 on Friday.
January 30, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
The Rink Live Textbot
img_500235640_rinklive.png
North Dakota Girls
Solid victory for West Fargo United – shut out Bismarck Century
West Fargo United won its home game against the Bismarck Century. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.
January 28, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
The Rink Live Textbot
img_500237413_rinklive.png
North Dakota Boys
West Fargo couldn't stop star-studded Grand Forks Red River Roughriders from winning
The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the West Fargo met on Saturday. Grand Forks Red River came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 12-4.
January 28, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
The Rink Live Textbot
