North Dakota Hockey

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the West Fargo met on Saturday. Grand Forks Red River came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 12-4.

West Fargo United won its home game against the Bismarck Century. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The game between the Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders on Tuesday finished 10-2. The result means Grand Forks Red River has five straight wins.

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Bismarck High/Legacy secured the road victory against the Dickinson. The game ended 3-0.

It was a long and winding road for the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles at home against West Fargo United in the game on Tuesday. Fargo Davies won in overtime 3-2.

The Devils Lake have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 4-3 victory over the Fargo Davies Eagles in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.

The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins won their home game against the West Fargo Sheyenne. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Minot (N.D.) Magicians won the home game against the Bottineau/Rugby 8-3 on Tuesday.

The Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Red Lake Falls Eagles met on Thursday. Grafton/Park River came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-0.

