North Dakota Hockey
The Grand Forks Central Knights claimed a single-goal win against East Grand Forks Green Wave on Thursday. The team won 2-1.
The Grafton/Park River Spoilers picked up a decisive home win against the Red Lake Falls Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.
The Minot (N.D.) Magicians won the home game against the Bottineau/Rugby 8-3 on Tuesday.
The Fargo North Spartans won on the road on Tuesday, handing the West Fargo a defeat 4-2.
The Fargo South/Shanley Bruins won their home game against the West Fargo Sheyenne. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.
The Devils Lake have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 4-3 victory over the Fargo Davies Eagles in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.
It was a long and winding road for the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles at home against West Fargo United in the game on Tuesday. Fargo Davies won in overtime 3-2.
Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Bismarck High/Legacy secured the road victory against the Dickinson. The game ended 3-0.
The game between the Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders on Tuesday finished 10-2. The result means Grand Forks Red River has five straight wins.
The Fargo Davies Eagles defeated the West Fargo Sheyenne 8-4 on Friday.
West Fargo United won its home game against the Bismarck Century. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.
The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders and the West Fargo met on Saturday. Grand Forks Red River came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 12-4.
