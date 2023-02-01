NLI Signing Day: See which high school players will be competing at the next level

Dozens of high school athletes will be signing their National Letter's of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to further their hockey careers at the Division I level.

An NLI is an agreement between an athlete and a collegiate sports program that binds them together. Players aren't required to sign an NLI, but high school seniors who are already verbally committed to a university typically sign the agreement on signing day. Once signed, athletes can no longer be recruited by other programs.

The fall signing day was on Nov. 9, and many athletes already signed their forms to play at the collegiate level, but some will now sign when the process opens.

Athletes planning on competing at the Division III or ACHA levels will also be honored as they sign celebratory signing forms.

Here is a list of athletes from The Rink Live's coverage area who have participated in the Feb. 1 signing day so far. This list will be updated throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marie Moran, Apple Valley, St. Cloud State

Happy NLI day!

15MarMo to SCSU for hockey and 29FD to UMD for tennis.



Congratulations! So proud of you both and know you will be extraordinary representatives of yourself, family and AVHS. Excited for this next step, but you both will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/VujYcnOgiM — Apple Valley Women's Hockey (@AVHSWHockey) February 1, 2023

Stella Retrum, Maple Grove, Penn State

Madison Soukup , Maple Grove, McKendree (ACHA DI)

Congratulations @stellaretrum1 on signing your NLI to play hockey @PennStateWHKY & Congratulations @SoukupMadison on signing your NLI to play Hockey & Lacrosse @McKendreeWHoc @McKendreeLax #HappyForYouBoth #CrimsonPride Also Congratulations to ALL 25 MGSH D1 & D11 signings today! pic.twitter.com/fpKVwUWpXz — MGSH Girls Hockey (@MGgirlshockey) February 1, 2023

Lula Swanson , Prior Lake, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)

What a fun morning at NLI signing! Congrats to our captains @brookeholmes_ and @lulajoswan24 We are so proud of you both and the Huskies and Blugolds are lucky!🌟 pic.twitter.com/y0gS87ZFee — PLHS Girls Hockey- BLC (@BlcPlhs) February 1, 2023

Andi Huselid , Elk River/Zimmerman, St. Olaf (DIII)

Julia Wilson , Elk River/Zimmerman, St. Catherine (DIII)