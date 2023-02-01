ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

NLI Signing Day: See which high school players will be competing at the next level

High school hockey players will be signing their National Letter's of Intent today to play at the Division I level while others sign celebratory forms to play Division III

Maple Grove
Stella Retrum of Maple Grove after she scores the first goal of the game in the Class AA state girls hockey quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 01, 2023 02:07 PM
Share

Dozens of high school athletes will be signing their National Letter's of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to further their hockey careers at the Division I level.

An NLI is an agreement between an athlete and a collegiate sports program that binds them together. Players aren't required to sign an NLI, but high school seniors who are already verbally committed to a university typically sign the agreement on signing day. Once signed, athletes can no longer be recruited by other programs.

The fall signing day was on Nov. 9, and many athletes already signed their forms to play at the collegiate level, but some will now sign when the process opens.

Andover vs Minnetonka_0589.jpg
High School
High school hockey players sign their National Letters of Intent
Dozens of hockey players across the Midwest will sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to play at the collegiate level.
November 10, 2022 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Athletes planning on competing at the Division III or ACHA levels will also be honored as they sign celebratory signing forms.

Here is a list of athletes from The Rink Live's coverage area who have participated in the Feb. 1 signing day so far. This list will be updated throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marie Moran, Apple Valley, St. Cloud State

Stella Retrum, Maple Grove, Penn State
Madison Soukup , Maple Grove, McKendree (ACHA DI)

Lula Swanson , Prior Lake, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)

Andi Huselid , Elk River/Zimmerman, St. Olaf (DIII)
Julia Wilson , Elk River/Zimmerman, St. Catherine (DIII)

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYTRL NEWSLETTERGIRLS HOCKEY
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
White Bear HDMpreview.jpg
High School
Finally, it’s White Bear Lake's time to shine for Hockey Day Minnesota
It took 17 years for the East Metro hockey hot bed to get center stage in the state’s premier hockey celebration
January 25, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Hockey Day MN 2023 w ice.jpg
High School
What to expect at Hockey Day Minnesota 2023
There will be music, food, and of course plenty of hockey, scattered throughout the weekend in White Bear Lake starting on Thursday.
January 25, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf