Warroad hockey community mourns the unexpected loss of Michael Tveit

WARROAD — The Warroad hockey community is left with heavy hearts with the unexpected loss of Warriors boys high school hockey coach Michael Tveit.

The husband and father of three died in his sleep on July 21st. Former Warrior teammate T.J. Oshie created a GoFundMe page to help Tveit's family as they begin to navigate life without Michael.

In the GoFundMe page, it says "Michael's whole world revolved around Darnell (wife) and his boys, and we know it still will as he watches over them from above."

Funeral arrangements are pending.