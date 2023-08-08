USA Hockey looks to replicate success of Minnesota goalie, shooting camp

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — As USA Hockey's manager of goaltending development, Steve Thompson travels all across the country. But there are a number of things that Thompson notices that are different when he is in Minnesota.

"I love when I come to Minnesota because I go to the gas station with a USA Hockey shirt on and it is one of the few places in the country where that sparks a conversation. It's so much fun," Thompson said on Aug. 5. "I went to check in at the Marriott and I had my USA Hockey card to get the (room) rate that we get and the guy was like, 'Wow, you coach USA Hockey. That's so cool.' I've been on the road two months straight and that hasn't happened anyplace else I've ever been.

"I love that it's such a cool sport in this state that the top-end athletes choose to play hockey because it's the cool thing to do. In other states, you might only play hockey if you didn't make the basketball team or the baseball team. It lends itself to more of the better athletes getting into the net or onto the ice. There's a lot of support. There's a lot of rinks, a lot of opportunity to train and there's a lot of great coaches in the area. There's probably more goalie coaches in this state than in 12 states combined. If you're looking for assistance, it's there."

Steve Thompson works with a goalie during the Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp and HP Shooting Camp that was held Aug. 3-6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. Thompson is USA Hockey's manager of goaltending development. Courtesy of Steve Carroll

First time at Minnesota camp

Thompson recently got his first taste of the Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp and HP Shooting Camp. The camp was held for players ages 14-17 on Aug. 3-6 at St. Olaf College and there were 25 boys goalies, 23 boys shooters, 24 girls goalies and 26 girls shooters.

It is an invite camp for the top goalies and many of the top players in the state. Participants stayed in the dorms, had two hours of ice time per day, attended talks from the coaches and camp counselors, did off ice training and socialized. It is the 18th year of the goalie camp and this was the fourth year for the shooters.

Thompson, who has been in his position since 2019, is working to replicate the camp's model throughout the country.

"It's kind of the national standard for having development at the district level to help everybody," Thompson said. "If you take goaltending more than just a hobby, come to camp and come get better with the state's best coaches.

"We're trying to do this in every other district. We've got about five that are participating and we've got another seven to go. The goal is to mimic what has gone on here so well and do it nationally. Ideally, we'd love to see the kind of goalie numbers that we have seen out of Minnesota and have that in other areas of the country."

The boys all compete and work together and then the girls all compete and work together. At the St. Olaf rink, there were 14 goal creases painted below the ice so that multiple drills could be going at the same time.

"The first thing that I really love that's unique is the shooting camp and the goalie camp in conjunction with one another," Thompson said. "The ice is full of kids and everybody is getting better. There's 50 kids on the ice and there's eight different stations going on and they're all doing different stuff.

"They've got shooter specific stuff at one end, goalie specific stuff at another. In the middle, everyone is working together. My thought is, 'Wow, can the whole country do this? How amazing would it be if every rink I walked into, that was the set-up?' There's so many kids getting better. From a development standpoint, it's a two-hour block of ice and 50 kids have gotten better at hockey. You think about the old school model of 20 kids on the ice. It would take you six hours to get done what we did in two here. I'm inspired by that."

Because the shooters are top end players, the camp allows them to learn from one another and participate in high end drills.

"The other challenge that we face in goalie camps is finding good shooters," Thompson said. "Normally, you're chasing kids down and begging and pleading. Sometimes they're very good, sometimes they're not so great. Here, we've got excellent shooters who are here to get better and are not volunteering their time. It's a really cool way for the kids to get better together.

"The other additional benefit is the shooters can learn how to score from seeing what the goalies are taught. The goalies can stop more pucks by hearing what the shooting coaches are saying. It's a chess game. You're getting to get a little bit of a lead on the other player's moves before they make it. There's more going on behind the scene than the players recognize from learning from each other."

Steve Thompson talks with goalies during the Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp and HP Shooting Camp that was held Aug. 3-6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. Thompson is USA Hockey's manager of goaltending development. Courtesy of Steve Carroll

Attitude is important

While the participants spent a lot of time working on skills and fitness, they also were in classrooms and heard from the coaches and staffs about a number of topics.

Thompson, who is from Anchorage, Alaska, played junior hockey for the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL before playing goalie for the University of Alaska from 2009-13. He helps evaluate goalies for the national teams, has coached on national teams and was a member of the staff for the Nanooks from 2013-16 after finishing playing.

When Thompson spoke to the players in the classroom, the majority of what he told them did not have to do with goaltending technique.

"Body language and first impressions," he said of the topics. "They're still young and they're still learning and a lot of them are really good and they've been good their entire life, so they've maybe had a bit of a longer leash than others because they're the ones stopping the puck. We're trying to make them understand that you can make a team based on off-ice behavior and you can also not make a team off off-ice behavior. Be a good teammate. Be a good person. Represent yourself the way that you'd like to.

"We're always watching even if they don't think they're being watched and that was one part of the messaging. The other part is have a process for your success. In the classroom (Saturday), we went over a way for them to diagnose what is going well and what is not within their game and building out some work for them to do. Some people have a ton of goalie coaching where they're at and this is a great way for them to help be a part of the development process with their coach and not just the receiver. Now maybe they're implementing their own stuff.

"For those in maybe a more remote part of the state that don't have a ton of help, this is a way to go up to their coach and say, 'Hey, I'm really struggling with my angles. Do you mind helping me here, here and here.' Instead of just waiting for them to come to that conclusion, which may not happen, depending on where they're at and how involved their coaches are with goaltending."

Steve Thompson instructs a goalie during Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp and HP Shooting Camp that was held Aug. 3-6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. Thompson is USA Hockey's manager of goaltending development.<br/> Courtesy of Steve Carroll

Coaching trends

There are a lot more tools available for coaches than ever before with video, people sharing drills on the internet and, with USA Hockey's American Development Model, a lot of handbooks with drills and instructions.

With all of that, what is Thompson trying to emphasize with coaches at the national level?

"Our big mission right now is to be less technical. We're really trying to push, 'Be a hockey player that happens to play goalie,' rather than a goalie who happens to play hockey," he said. "For years, we had success with that because we're the first position in the game to specialize and have this skill based training. But now the rest of the game has caught up. There's a lot of forward skills coaches and there's 'D' skilled coaches. They're starting to pick up on what we've been doing.

"It's gotten to the point now where we've over-coaching our goalies to a point where everyone knows what we're going to do before we do it. We're so predictable that we're not playing hockey anymore. We're playing goalie and just happen to be on the rink. A lot of our kids don't know how to read plays, they don't know how to read the release, they don't know how to read a forecheck and they might not even know what a forecheck is because all they've been doing is working in a 4-by-4 box and working on stick saves."

So if they are trying to get away from some of the technicality, what are some of the points of emphasis?

"What we're really trying to push out here and nationally is learn the game," he said. "Watch hockey. Talk hockey. Play other positions to learn what it's like to be a forward. Understand forechecks so you learn how to play and anticipate where the puck is going to go next. We're trying to build a really thoughtful, foreshadowing goalie instead of one who is always waiting and reacting. They're actually anticipating and dictating the play."

Thompson left the camp impressed and is looking forward to returning to work at the camp in the future. The camp director is Steve Carroll, a former All-American goalie at Minnesota State University-Mankato who is the goalie coach for the Gustavus women's hockey team, goalie coach-in-chief for USA Hockey’s Minnesota District and runs the Carroll Goalie School.

"This is awesome. This is what we're trying to get as the gold standard out to the rest of the country," Thompson said. "If we're able to do what Steve has been able to do ... and everyone who has been a part of this team for 20 years, and we can mimic this in other areas, we're really confident that we'll continue to grow goaltending across the country."

2023 Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp and HP Shooting Camp Staff

Steve Carroll, Director

Bill Manuel, Assistant Director

Amanda Kasper, Associate Director

Goalie Camp Counselors

Ashley Hess, Elk River, Goalie at Bethel University

Anna LaRose, Albertville, Goalie at Maine

Levi Preugschas, Buffalo, Goalie for Steele County Blades (USPHL Premier)

Bailey Huber, Mahtomedi, Goalie at St. John's University

Shooting Camp Counselors

Gianna Gasparini, Lakeville, Forward at Gustavus

Lily Mortenson, Champlin Park, Forward at Gustavus

Dylan Carlson, Albert Lea, Defenseman for Steele County Blades (USPHL Premier)

Tyler Hadfield, Benson, Defenseman for Steele County Blades (USPHL Premier)

Shooting Camp Coaches

Erik Anderson, Minnesota Hockey skills coach

Dave Carroll, Youth hockey coach

Pat Carroll, College hockey coach

Goalie Camp Coaches

Steve Thompson USA Hockey, director of goalie development

Mitch Baker, Head coach Shattuck-St. Mary's U19

Ryan Dop, Youth hockey goalie coach

Chris Esposito, College/youth hockey goalie coach

Vojtech Hedbavny, Goalie coach, Czech Republic

Steve Houge, High school goalie coach

Nikki Kaasa, High school goalie coach

Alex LaMere, High school goalie coach

Bill Manuel, College/high school/youth hockey goalie coach

Mike Moline, High school/youth hockey goalie coach

Paige Press, High school/youth hockey goalie coach

Andy Roeser, High school/youth hockey goalie coach

Derek Simon, High school/youth hockey goalie coach

Greg Slupe, Strength and conditioning coach at Wisconsin-Stout

Megan Van Beusekom-Sweerin, College/youth hockey goalie coach

2023 Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp goalies

Boys, hometown, grade

Otto Reinhart, Cambridge, 12

Adam Holien, Rice, 11

John Manuel, Delano, 11

Carter Mayfield, Lakeville, 11

Cooper Peterson, Becker, 11

Cole Sharrow, Hermantown, 11

Grady Cartony, New Brighton, 10

Sam Clements, Rosemount, 10

Dawson Desjardins, Rochester, 10

Sam Hagel, Vadnais Heights, 10

Jacob Iallonardo, Esko, 10

Izaak Kalis, Little Falls, 10

Evan Loftus, Lakeville, 10

Tyler Priest, Lakeville, 10

Mason Schreiber, North Mankato, 10

Jack Stimac, Elk River, 10

Logan Avery, Shakopee, 9

Niklas Huson, Shakopee, 9

Griffin Lindberg, Detroit Lakes, 9

Logan McVay, North St. Paul, 9

William Robinson, Albertville, 9

Raef Roeller, Roseville, 9

Camden Rognerud, East Grand Forks, 9

Liam Sundell, Duluth, 9

Nolan Wurm, Monticello, 8

Girls, hometown, grade

Rachel Doppelhammer, Albert Lea, 12

Belle Deutz, Marshall, 11

Maddison Forsyth, Long Lake, 11

Ava Jovan, Buffalo, 11

Addison Moudry, Farmington, 11

Sydney Ries, Inver Grove Heights, 11

Karmynn Alexander, Excelsior, 10

Ava Cahill, Blaine, 10

Emme Melsness, Plymouth, 10

Victoria Meyers, Alexandria, 10

Charlotte Oscarson, Maplewood, 10

Sarah Rash, Bloomington, 10

Taylor Thompson, Forest Lake, 10

Makena Underwood, Farmington, 10

Talyn Anderson, Detroit Lakes, 9

Aaili Anttila, Duluth, 9

McKenna Carr, Thief River Falls, 9

Ilamay Draheim, Waseca, 9

Finley Engfer, Savage, 9

Madalyn Lisell, Roseau, 9

Abigail Massmann, Rice, 9

Olivia Nedved, Andover, 9

Lily Stelter, Marshall, 9

Kendra Gillson, Moorhead, 8

2023 Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance Dave Peterson Goalie Camp shooters

Boys, hometown, grade

Blake Jacobson, Forest Lake, 11

Landon Krampotich, Hibbing, 10

Niklas Schultz, Alexandria, 10

Jack Shroat, Minneapolis, 10

Sam Biederwolf, Dayton, 9

Masyn Hauser, New Ulm, 9

T Jay Holmgren, Grand Rapids, 9

Ian Jaehn, Minneapolis, 9

Nolan Manion, Hermantown, 9

Riley Marshall, Duluth, 9

Devin O’Donnell, Scandia, 9

Jacob Peters, Faribault, 9

Dylan Reuter, Forest Lake, 9

Landyn Stavos, Sartell, 9

Zachariah Zins, Mahtomedi, 9

Mikey Belde, Lake Elmo, 8

Luke Jansky, Lakeville, 8

Miles Kennelly, Northfield, 8

Bennett Mackenzie, Eagan, 8

Griffin Priebe, Albertville, 8

Nolan Twardowski, Little Canada, 8

Casey Ulve, Albert Lea, 8

Alex Winter, New Ulm, 8

Girls, hometown, grade

Callie Kroska, Elko/New Market, 11

Estelle Lemieux, Plymouth, 11

Alexa Bricko, Farmington, 10

Brynn Erickson, Detroit Lakes, 10

Chloe King, Cambridge, 10

Allison Lavender, Plymouth, 10

Claire Lawler, Victoria, 10

Jessica Paulson, Duluth, 10

Isabella Stinsa, Woodbury, 10

Marcella Timmons, Lake Shore, 10

Sophia Buesking, Byron, 9

Mali Carlson, Lakeville, 9

Claire Dooley, Plymouth, 9

Lexi Erickson, Eagle Lake, 9

Alexi Giller, Farmington, 9

Nora Good, Duluth, 9

Lexi Hoops, Esko, 9

Brooklyn Mauch, Marshall, 9

Jemma McAlexander, Excelsior, 9

Ella Pinnow, Eden Prairie, 9

Alexa Sherf, Rogers, 8

Payton Blom, Farmington, 8

Angela Cody, Eden Prairie, 8

Josie Fulton, Rochester, 8

Izzy Johnson, Little Falls, 8

Molly Koller, Hugo, 8